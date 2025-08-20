HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Malayalam actress accuses youth leader of sending objectionable messages

Wed, 20 August 2025
Malayalam actress Rini Ann George/Courtesy Instagram
Malayalam actress Rini Ann George on Wednesday alleged that a prominent youth leader and people's representative of a well-known political party had sent her objectionable messages and invited her to a five-star hotel.

Addressing reporters, George claimed she repeatedly warned the leader and complained to senior party officials, but his behaviour continued. 

She, however, refused to disclose the leader's name or his party, despite repeated questions from reporters. 

The actress spoke out following a recent online interview, which went viral, where she made the allegations publicly for the first time. 

"I came in contact with the politician through social media. His inappropriate behaviour began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him," George claimed. 

She alleged that the leader even offered to book a room at a five-star hotel and asked her to visit. 

George also accused senior party leaders of ignoring her complaints and said the young leader continued to receive prominent positions within the party despite her warnings. 

"The image I had in my mind about them has been shattered. Even after my complaint, he was given several prominent positions within the party," she alleged. 

She further claimed that when she warned the leader she would approach senior party officials, he reportedly dismissed her, saying, "You can go and tell anyone' who cares?" 

He also allegedly questioned her about the fate of political leaders previously accused of sexual harassment. -- PTI

