HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra rain havoc: '15 L acres of farmland damaged'

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
16:00
image
With heavy rains over the past few days causing flood-like situation in parts of Maharashtra, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has urged the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to declare a "wet drought" and provide urgent assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the affected farmers.

Incessant rains over the past few days in various parts of the state, including capital Mumbai and its metropolitan region, threw life out of gear. Hundreds of people had to be shifted to safety due to flooding, which also damaged crops on a large scale. In a letter addressed to CM Fadnavis, Sapkal said due to the recent downpour, floodwaters have entered agricultural lands, severely damaging standing crops. 

"It is estimated that more than 15 lakh acres of farmland across the state has suffered extensive damages," he said. Around 17 districts in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra regions have been worst hit, while North Maharashtra and Konkan regions have also reported significant losses, he said. Major crops, such as jowar, bajra, urad, maize, soybean, moong, cotton, tur, fruits and vegetables, have suffered extensive damages, while sugarcane cultivated on thousands of hectares of land has also been affected, he added. 

In some areas, farmers have even lost livestock, and Nanded district has reported loss of human lives, the Congress leader said. "The already distressed farmers are now facing yet another natural calamity," Sapkal said. 

While the government has issued orders to conduct crop damage assessments (panchnamas), he urged the state to set aside all rules, conditions, and procedures in this time of crisis and immediately extend financial assistance to farmers. He also demanded that the families of those who lost their lives be provided with compassionate support and relief.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Incessant rains batter Karnataka; flood threat looms
LIVE! Incessant rains batter Karnataka; flood threat looms

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house
Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house

'The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance'

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia
Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia

Russia has a "special mechanism" to confront any challenge arising out of the US slapping punitive measures against India for its procurement of Russian crude oil, Russian charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV