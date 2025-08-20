HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Khooni' village in Uttarakhand now renamed Devigram

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
08:59
image
The name of the 'Khooni' village in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand has now been changed to 'Devigram' after a nod from the central government.
 
The state revenue department has issued a formal notification on the name change.
 
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said residents of the village had demanded the name change for a long time. Khooni village will now be officially known as Devigram, he said.
 
This action symbolises the commitment of the state government towards public sentiments and cultural sensitivity, Dhami added. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump imposed tariffs on India to...: White House
LIVE! Trump imposed tariffs on India to...: White House

Mumbai's Monorail Rescue: 'Crowd Panicked'
Mumbai's Monorail Rescue: 'Crowd Panicked'

As two overcrowded monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, some panic-stricken passengers were even ready to jump off on the ground below

Govt plans bills to axe PM, mins held on serious charges
Govt plans bills to axe PM, mins held on serious charges

The government plans to introduce three bills in Parliament to address the removal of a prime minister, Union minister, chief minister, or minister of a Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges.

The 'Turram Khan' Who Could Be India's Next VP
The 'Turram Khan' Who Could Be India's Next VP

'His willingness to take the initiative to fight for truth and justice and his willingness to cross swords with anyone for a just cause.'

Govt clears Rs 62k deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A jets for IAF
Govt clears Rs 62k deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A jets for IAF

The final approval for the acquisition of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighters was given by a high-level meeting on Tuesday and will pave the way for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce the aircraft, defence sources told ANI.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV