'Khooni' village in Uttarakhand now renamed Devigram

08:59

The name of the 'Khooni' village in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand has now been changed to 'Devigram' after a nod from the central government.

The state revenue department has issued a formal notification on the name change.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said residents of the village had demanded the name change for a long time. Khooni village will now be officially known as Devigram, he said.

This action symbolises the commitment of the state government towards public sentiments and cultural sensitivity, Dhami added. -- PTI