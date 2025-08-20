India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile off Odisha coast

20:22

The defence ministry said the test-firing of the missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur validated all operational and technical parameters.





"Intermediate range ballistic missile 'Agni 5' was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20," it said in a brief statement.





"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said.





In its last trial of Agni 5 from the same test range on March 11, 2024, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had conducted a successful test using multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology, defence sources said.





Various telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles.





The mission accomplished the designed parameters, they said. -- PTI

