Follow Rediff on:      
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile off Odisha coast

Wed, 20 August 2025
20:22
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the 'Agni 5' intermediate range ballistic missile, in a demonstration of its strategic military capabilities. 

The defence ministry said the test-firing of the missile from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur validated all operational and technical parameters. 

"Intermediate range ballistic missile 'Agni 5' was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20," it said in a brief statement. 

"The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," it said. 

In its last trial of Agni 5 from the same test range on March 11, 2024, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had conducted a successful test using multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle (MIRV) technology, defence sources said. 

Various telemetry and radar stations tracked and monitored multiple re-entry vehicles. 

The mission accomplished the designed parameters, they said. -- PTI

