Incessant rains batter Karnataka; flood threat looms

Wed, 20 August 2025
16:43
Incessant rains battered several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday, damaging crops, disrupting road connectivity, and prompting precautionary evacuations, even as major reservoirs neared full capacity. 

Heavy downpour continued in Dharwad, Gadag, Davangere, Haveri and Uttara Kannada, damaging houses and farmland. Officials said people were moved to relief centres in some areas as a precaution. Due to heavy inflows from upstream Maharashtra, water levels in the Krishna River have risen, officials said. 

Following the release of 1.60 lakh cusecs from the Narayanpur reservoir, the Sheelhalli bridge was submerged, cutting off road connectivity. Villages along the riverbank are now under flood threat, they added. With the Sheelhalli Hanchinal bridge underwater, road access has been cut off to riverbank villages, including Kaddaragaddi, Yarigodi and Hanchinal.

Villagers are now forced to take a 45-km detour via Jaladurga to reach the taluk headquarters, officials added. Videos surfaced online showing men washing bikes on the submerged Sheelhalli bridge, despite high-alert warnings and directions from the district administration not to enter the swollen Krishna river, which is flowing above the 'danger' mark -- ANI

