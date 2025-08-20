HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai; rainfall intensity to reduce from Thursday

Wed, 20 August 2025
The India meteorological department issued an orange alert of heavy rains for Mumbai for August 20 and predicted that the intensity of rainfall in the metropolis will go down from Thursday. 

Rains battered Mumbai, its suburbs and the townships in its metropolitan region on Tuesday, flooding streets that resembled rivers at several places, once again highlighting the financial capital's annual challenge in dealing with the monsoon rains. 

Commuters faced severe hardship as local train services of the Central Railway were disrupted on its main and harbour lines due to submergence of tracks due to torrential rains, while flight operations, too, were affected. 

Schools, colleges, government and semi-government offices remained shut and the Bombay high court functioned only till 12.30 pm due to the incessant rains. 

The IMD on Tuesday issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy rains at isolated places. 

The weather bureau issued a red alert for Raigad and the ghat sections of Pune district for Wednesday. 

It also indicated that the intensity of rainfall o in Mumbai will reduce on Thursday and Friday. 

According to the IMD, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will also remain under an orange alert for Wednesday. -- PTI

