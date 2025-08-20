HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rains lash Thane, Palghar; 1 dead, several shifted

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
21:54
image
Heavy rains affected the normal life in Thane district on Wednesday, cutting off villages, inundating houses, and triggering landslides, officials said. 

A man died after falling into a water-filled quarry while an inundated bridge in Kalyan area was closed amid downpours. 

The Thane Municipal Corporation recorded 186.91 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Wednesday. 

The neighbouring Palghar district also witnessed heavy overnight showers, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting movement at several locations, they said. 

"Due to the rise in the water level of the Bhatsa river, the bridge leading to Ju village (Thane district) has been completely submerged, cutting off the village from the outside world," a district official said. 

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued 42 workers trapped in floodwaters with the help of an excavator on a highway near Raite village. 

In Devgaon of Murbad, two persons who had gone to a temple in the early hours of Wednesday remained stuck amid water accumulation due to heavy rain, leading to deployment of drones to deliver food packets. 

They were rescued using nylon ropes. 

At Shivnagar in Bhiwandi taluka, nine persons trapped in a closed company premises were safely rescued. Landslides were reported at two spots in Shahapur taluka of Thane. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sep 23
LIVE! Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sep 23

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Three-year jail: LS passes Bill to ban online money games
Three-year jail: LS passes Bill to ban online money games

The Indian government has introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to ban online games played with money, aiming to curb addiction, money laundering, and financial fraud. The bill also targets advertisements and financial transactions related...

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km rage
India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km rage

India successfully test-fired the 'Agni 5' intermediate range ballistic missile, capable of reaching targets up to 5,000 km, validating its operational and technical parameters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV