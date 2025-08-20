Heavy rains lash Thane, Palghar; 1 dead, several shifted

21:54





A man died after falling into a water-filled quarry while an inundated bridge in Kalyan area was closed amid downpours.





The Thane Municipal Corporation recorded 186.91 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ending 8:30 AM on Wednesday.





The neighbouring Palghar district also witnessed heavy overnight showers, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting movement at several locations, they said.





"Due to the rise in the water level of the Bhatsa river, the bridge leading to Ju village (Thane district) has been completely submerged, cutting off the village from the outside world," a district official said.





National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued 42 workers trapped in floodwaters with the help of an excavator on a highway near Raite village.





In Devgaon of Murbad, two persons who had gone to a temple in the early hours of Wednesday remained stuck amid water accumulation due to heavy rain, leading to deployment of drones to deliver food packets.





They were rescued using nylon ropes.





At Shivnagar in Bhiwandi taluka, nine persons trapped in a closed company premises were safely rescued. Landslides were reported at two spots in Shahapur taluka of Thane. -- PTI

Heavy rains affected the normal life in Thane district on Wednesday, cutting off villages, inundating houses, and triggering landslides, officials said.