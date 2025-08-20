HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rains lash Thane district, 1 dead, flooding in city

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
09:58
The Mithi river overflows and actually looks like a river and not a drain
The Mithi river overflows and actually looks like a river and not a drain
A man died after falling into a water-filled quarry while an inundated bridge in Kalyan area was closed after heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday. 

The neighbouring Palghar district also witnessed heavy overnight showers, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting movement at several locations, they said. 

On Tuesday, authorities rescued 194 persons trapped in inundated areas of Vasai taluka in Palghar using boats and ropes on Tuesday, they said. 

At Nanivali in Ambede area of Palghar, nearly 5,000 chickens perished after flooding at a farmer's poultry farm, district disaster management CEO and resident deputy collector Subhash Badge said. 

A man, identified as Aditya Singh, died after falling into a water-filled quarry around midnight at Rabale in Navi Mumbai township of Thane district, an official from the disaster control room said. 

Flood waters rose over the Runde bridge in Kalyan, forcing its closure, tehsildar Sachin Shejal said. "The movement on the bridge has been stopped and vehicles are being diverted via Khadavli-Utarne route," he said. 

A tree collapsed at a housing society in Wagle Estate area at 3.40 am on Wednesday, leaving the adjoining security wall dangerously unstable, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. "The falling tree had made the security wall of the society dangerous. The tree was cut down and removed, and the security wall was demolished to eliminate the threat. No one was injured at the scene," he stated. 

In neighbouring Palghar, low-lying areas were inundated, and rescue teams, including the NDRF, relocated several residents to safer places and temporary camps, disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) recorded 186.91 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. "The cumulative rainfall for the season has reached 2,327.14 mm, compared to 2,517.89 mm during the same period last year," Tadvi said. Authorities in both the districts were on high alert as heavy rainfall was expected to continue. PTI

TOP STORIES

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meet
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meet

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

LIVE! Heavy rains lash Thane district, 1 dead, flooding in city
LIVE! Heavy rains lash Thane district, 1 dead, flooding in city

Rain continues in Mumbai, Harbour line resumes after 15 hrs
Rain continues in Mumbai, Harbour line resumes after 15 hrs

Intermittent showers lashed Mumbai, disrupting normal life. Local train services on the Central Railway's harbour line resumed after 15 hours. The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rains.

'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'
'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'

'Trump has personally weighed in to overcome doubts and reservations about Pakistan among his top advisors.'

Trump imposed sanctions on India to bring...: White House
Trump imposed sanctions on India to bring...: White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday once again claimed that United States President Donald Trump has ended the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV