HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rain hits life in Himachal, schools, colleges remain shut

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
17:46
File image
File image
Heavy rains disrupted normal life in several parts of Himachal, prompting closure of schools and colleges in some areas of Una, Kullu and Mandi districts, officials said on Wednesday. 

Educational institutions were shut in Amb and Gagret subdivisions of una as a precautionary measure. 

Similar orders were issued for Manali and Banjar in Kullu, and for areas in Mandi district following incidents of flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides. 

In Kullu, flash floods in the Nallah in Shastri Nagar damaged houses and vehicles, triggering panic among locals. 

However, there was no loss of life, Kullu Municipal Council president Mahant Gopal Dass said. 

On Monday night, following incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides a foot bridge in Silbhudhani village of Mandi district was washed away, a statement issued by the sub-divisional magistrate said. 

Bhubu, Kungri and allied streams in the district are also seeing turbulence due to which schools in the village have been asked to remained shut on Wednesday for the safety of the students, the statement further said. 

A total of 362 roads, including three national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in the state on Wednesday morning. 

Among these, 183 roads were closed in Mandi district and 105 in the adjoining Kullu, the State Emergency Operation Centre informed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Row as Guj school play shows burqa-clad girls as terrorists
LIVE! Row as Guj school play shows burqa-clad girls as terrorists

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house
Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house

'The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance'

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia
Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia

Russia has a "special mechanism" to confront any challenge arising out of the US slapping punitive measures against India for its procurement of Russian crude oil, Russian charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV