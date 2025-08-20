Heavy rain hits life in Himachal, schools, colleges remain shut

17:46

File image





Educational institutions were shut in Amb and Gagret subdivisions of una as a precautionary measure.





Similar orders were issued for Manali and Banjar in Kullu, and for areas in Mandi district following incidents of flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides.





In Kullu, flash floods in the Nallah in Shastri Nagar damaged houses and vehicles, triggering panic among locals.





However, there was no loss of life, Kullu Municipal Council president Mahant Gopal Dass said.





On Monday night, following incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides a foot bridge in Silbhudhani village of Mandi district was washed away, a statement issued by the sub-divisional magistrate said.





Bhubu, Kungri and allied streams in the district are also seeing turbulence due to which schools in the village have been asked to remained shut on Wednesday for the safety of the students, the statement further said.





A total of 362 roads, including three national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in the state on Wednesday morning.





Among these, 183 roads were closed in Mandi district and 105 in the adjoining Kullu, the State Emergency Operation Centre informed. -- PTI

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in several parts of Himachal, prompting closure of schools and colleges in some areas of Una, Kullu and Mandi districts, officials said on Wednesday.