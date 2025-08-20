HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
HC defers plea against ordinance for control of Bankey Bihari temple

Wed, 20 August 2025
19:41
image
The Allahabad high court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the validity of an ordinance creating government trust to control and supervision of Shri Bankey Bihari Mandir in Mathura. 

The plea challenges The Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025.

When the matter came up for hearing, the state filed an objection saying the ordinance in question was passed by the state legislature and waiting for Governor's assent and, therefore, the plea should either be amended or a fresh petition ought to be filed.

On the objection, a division bench comprising Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Avanish Saxena adjourned the matter to allow the petitioner to move an appropriate plea.

The petition was filed on behalf of "Shri Bankey Bihari Ji" and two others. -- PTI

