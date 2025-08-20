HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

First look: The man who attacked Delhi CM at her home

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
11:14
image
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked by this man in the picture alongside during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav says, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?"

 Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Wednesday condemned the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
 
 Taking to X, Atishi said that there is no place for violence in a democracy.
 
 "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. It is hoped that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe," the AAP leader wrote.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! West only thinks of their benefit: Russia on ties with India
LIVE! West only thinks of their benefit: Russia on ties with India

Delhi CM attacked during 'Jan Sunwai', accused detained
Delhi CM attacked during 'Jan Sunwai', accused detained

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Blow to Uddhav, Raj as Sena UBT-MNS alliance lose BEST poll
Blow to Uddhav, Raj as Sena UBT-MNS alliance lose BEST poll

The Shiv Sena-UBT-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena panel has lost all 21 seats in the election to the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd, a platform where the two parties came together, sparking buzz about a pan-Maharashtra alliance.

How 782 Mumbai commuters were rescued from Monorail trains
How 782 Mumbai commuters were rescued from Monorail trains

As a precautionary step, the fire brigade spread sheets on the ground in case any passenger jumped to escape the ordeal, but that situation did not arise, an official involved in the rescue operation said late Tuesday night.

'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'
'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'

'Trump has personally weighed in to overcome doubts and reservations about Pakistan among his top advisors.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV