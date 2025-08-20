First look: The man who attacked Delhi CM at her home

11:14





Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav says, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?"





Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Wednesday condemned the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Taking to X, Atishi said that there is no place for violence in a democracy. "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. It is hoped that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe," the AAP leader wrote.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked by this man in the picture alongside during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party said.