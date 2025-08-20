Facing threats over 'The Bengal Files' release: Agnihotri

19:06





Speaking to ANI, Agnihotri revealed that he, along with his family, has become a target of the threats.





"My daughter and my son are being targeted. They have dragged my family. After the release of The Kashmir Files, three fatwas were issued in my name. Since then, I haven't sat in the car with my children. Not even once. We haven't done anything together. I didn't have as much trouble making 'The Kashmir Files' as I am having with this film," he said.





"I am being attacked and subjected to a sort of social media lynching," the filmmaker added.





Noting that his film sheds light on the Bengal culture, music, and food, Agnihotri condemned the threats toward his family, including his daughter and wife.





Elsewhere in the conversation, the filmmaker also opened up about changing the film's title from The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter to The Bengal Files.





Noting that the original name was used in the posters initially, he explained that the changes were made to avoid miscommunication.

