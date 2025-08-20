HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi CM 'stable' after assault at Jan Sunwai meet

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
11:45
image
Following the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva informed that her condition is "stable" and was examined by the doctors. 

He said that CM is a "strong" lady and she has not cancelled her programs. Sachdeva said that a man approached her and presented her papers during the Jan Sunvai on Wednesday morning. 

The accused tried to pull CM Gupta towards him, following which there was a little "jostling". The Delhi BJP chief said that the accused was nabbed by the police and the investigation is underway. 

"During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs," Virendraa Sachdeva told reporters. 

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the attack on CM Rekha Gupta, terming it a "conspiracy" by her rivals. He further believed that all facts regarding the incident would come after police investigation.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! West only thinks of their benefit: Russia on ties with India
LIVE! West only thinks of their benefit: Russia on ties with India

Delhi CM attacked during 'Jan Sunwai', accused detained
Delhi CM attacked during 'Jan Sunwai', accused detained

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Blow to Uddhav, Raj as Sena UBT-MNS alliance lose BEST poll
Blow to Uddhav, Raj as Sena UBT-MNS alliance lose BEST poll

The Shiv Sena-UBT-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena panel has lost all 21 seats in the election to the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd, a platform where the two parties came together, sparking buzz about a pan-Maharashtra alliance.

How 782 Mumbai commuters were rescued from Monorail trains
How 782 Mumbai commuters were rescued from Monorail trains

As a precautionary step, the fire brigade spread sheets on the ground in case any passenger jumped to escape the ordeal, but that situation did not arise, an official involved in the rescue operation said late Tuesday night.

'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'
'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'

'Trump has personally weighed in to overcome doubts and reservations about Pakistan among his top advisors.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV