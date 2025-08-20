Delhi CM 'stable' after assault at Jan Sunwai meet

11:45





He said that CM is a "strong" lady and she has not cancelled her programs. Sachdeva said that a man approached her and presented her papers during the Jan Sunvai on Wednesday morning.





The accused tried to pull CM Gupta towards him, following which there was a little "jostling". The Delhi BJP chief said that the accused was nabbed by the police and the investigation is underway.





"During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs," Virendraa Sachdeva told reporters.





Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the attack on CM Rekha Gupta, terming it a "conspiracy" by her rivals. He further believed that all facts regarding the incident would come after police investigation.

Following the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva informed that her condition is "stable" and was examined by the doctors.