Delhi CM slapped during 'Jan Sunwai'

Wed, 20 August 2025
09:48
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked at a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines this morning, the BJP said. 

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva "strongly" condemned the "attack" on the chief minister during her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' programme, said the Delhi BJP said in a message. Party sources said that Gupta was "attacked" by a man aged around 35. He first gave the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her, they said. -- PTI

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

