HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi CM attacker to be interrogated by IB, Special Cell

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
16:22
image
In the matter of the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, a case has been registered u/s 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder, Imprisonment for 10 years and fine) at Civil Lines police station. 

The accused has been taken into police custody. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell team are interrogating the accused, who has been identified as Rajesh. According to the Delhi police, Rajesh came to Delhi for the first time from Rajkot by train yesterday morning, and he stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines. 

The Delhi police claim that Rajesh was talking to his friend in Gujarat on the phone, informing him that he had reached CM House in Shalimar Bagh. Police will seek the remand of the accused Rajesh. Further investigation is going on from all possible angles. 

Meanwhile, following the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh revealed that the attacker was planning the attack for the past 24 hours, Delhi CMO said on Wednesday. 

"The cowardly attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is part of a well-planned conspiracy. The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance," CMO said. The attacker did the recce of the CM's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner. The video has been handed over to the police, and an investigation is underway into the matter. 

"It is seen in the footage that the attacker did a recce of the Chief Minister's residence, made a video of the place and attempted to attack in a planned manner. This video has been handed over to the police, and an intensive investigation is going on in this regard," the statement said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Incessant rains batter Karnataka; flood threat looms
LIVE! Incessant rains batter Karnataka; flood threat looms

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house
Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house

'The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance'

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia
Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia

Russia has a "special mechanism" to confront any challenge arising out of the US slapping punitive measures against India for its procurement of Russian crude oil, Russian charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV