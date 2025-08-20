HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Blood and revenue can flow together for BCCI: Aaditya

Wed, 20 August 2025
14:32
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday wrote to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, criticising the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for scheduling a match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Cricket 2025. 

He called the decision a "shameful act" and urged the central government to step in. In a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray shared a copy of his letter, writing, "Blood and Water cannot flow together, but for@BCCIblood and revenue can flow together. I have written to Union Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya ji, asking for the Union Government's intervention in BCCI shameful act of sending a team that will play cricket with pakistan."

"The @ncerthas added a chapter on Pahalgham and how terrorists came from pakistan. Maybe send the BCCI officials this textbook first? We sent delegations of MPs to countries around the world to isolate pakistan and now our very own BCCI is playing pakistan! Send delegations to explain this?" the post read. 
 
In his letter, Thackeray wrote, "Recently, the Hon'ble Prime Minister also said that water and blood cannot flow together from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Yet, sadly enough, and shamelessly, the BCCI is sending a team to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Is the BCCI above national interest? Is it above the sacrifice of our Jawans? Is it above the Sindoor of those who faced the attack in Pahalgham?" 
 
Thackeray has accused the BCCI of prioritising money over national security, saying that despite terrorism affecting both countries, the board insists on including Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.  -- ANI

