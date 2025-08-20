HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BEST Credit Society poll: Thackeray brand comes a cropper, says BJP

Wed, 20 August 2025
12:02
The BJP on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS panel's defeat in the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society poll has shown the Thackeray cousins where they stand and reaffirmed the saffron party's position among the people. 

The "Thackeray brand" has turned to be zero, the BJP said, alluding to the Sena (UBT)-MNS support 'Utarksh' panel failing to win even a single seat in the 21-member panel. The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS panel lost all 21 seats in the election held on Monday to the BEST Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd, where the parties headed by cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray came together, sparking buzz about a pan-Maharashtra alliance. Suhas Samant, president of the BEST Kamgar Sena (aligned with the Sena-UBT), told PTI on Wednesday that the "defeat of all its 21 candidates was shocking," and claimed money prevailed in the election. 

The rival panel of Shashank Rao, a BJP member, bagged the maximum 14 seats. Rao said this is a victory of BEST employees, who have rejected the Sena (UBT)-led group because of their "anti-worker" policies. 

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP head Ashish Shelar have always supported the BEST workers. The election came amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) the MNS for the forthcoming local body polls in the state, including the influential and cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 

There were five panels in the fray, including one of union leader Shashank Rao, an official earlier said. BJP MLCs Prasad Lad had announced 'Sahakar Samruddhi' panel for the cooperative credit society polls. There was also the union owing allegiance to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. -- PTI

