Bengaluru student, Hyderabad techie held with drugs worth Rs 7.3 lakh

Wed, 20 August 2025
20:43
A 19-year-old student from Bengaluru and a 27-year-old private firm employee were arrested on Monday for allegedly peddling narcotics worth Rs 7.3 lakh, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) apprehended the duo on August 19 in the limits of Domalguda Police Station, deputy commissioner of police (Task Force) Y V S Sudheendra said in a release.

The police seized 12.57 grams of MDMA, 305 grams of ganja, a car and three mobile phones from their possession.

According to investigators, the BCA studentspecialising in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learningprocured narcotics from Nigerian suppliers and supplied them to the 27-year-old customer, whom he befriended on a social media platform.

The drugs were later sold in Hyderabad.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. -- PTI

