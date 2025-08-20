Bengaluru student, Hyderabad techie held with drugs worth Rs 7.3 lakh

20:43





Acting on a tip-off, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) apprehended the duo on August 19 in the limits of Domalguda Police Station, deputy commissioner of police (Task Force) Y V S Sudheendra said in a release.





The police seized 12.57 grams of MDMA, 305 grams of ganja, a car and three mobile phones from their possession.





According to investigators, the BCA studentspecialising in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learningprocured narcotics from Nigerian suppliers and supplied them to the 27-year-old customer, whom he befriended on a social media platform.





The drugs were later sold in Hyderabad.





A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. -- PTI

