'Attacker did recce, spent night near Delhi CM's home'

He said that the accused reached CM Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh residence for the recce. He stated that the accused spent the night near her residence and attacked her during the public meeting.





"Now, it has been found out that that person was doing a recce for 24 hours to find out how to meet the Chief Minister. He even did recce till CM Rekha Gupta house in Shalimar Bagh. Yesterday, he spent the night in the nearby Civil Lines area and when he came today morning, he did not have any papers in his hand. There was no such issue and he attacked as soon as he met her," Parvesh Sahib Singh told reporters.





The Delhi minister said that CM Rekha Gupta meets upto 2000 people daily during Jan Sunvai without any high security and informed that the police is investigating the matter and further information will be given on its basis.





"After a long time, Delhi has got a Chief Minister who was conducting a programme of Jan Sunwai at her house every day. Every day, 1000-2000 people used to come from all over Delhi NCR. She used to meet everyone without any restriction and security and used to listen to their problems. Whatever has happened today is very condemnable. We have just met the Chief Minister. She got injured and her MLC is going on. Police have been investigating who that person was, what was on his mind and what the conspiracy was. Police are doing their investigation and will tell you further information," he added. -- PTI

