Akasa Air Completes Fundraising, Premji Invest Joins Jhunjhunwalas

10:34





The fundraising brings in Premji Invest, 360 ONE Asset and Claypond Capital, alongside additional capital from the Jhunjhunwala family, to accelerate the airline's expansion and long-term growth plans. The transaction is estimated at about $125 million, according to people familiar with the matter.





Akasa said the funds will be directed towards expanding operations, enhancing customer experience, and investing in safety, reliability and advanced technology.





The airline has set a target of becoming one of the world's top 30 carriers by 2030.The new investors in Akasa include Premji Invest, the investment arm of Azim Premji whose returns support the Azim Premji Foundation; funds managed by 360 ONE Asset, a leading wealth and asset management firm; and Claypond Capital, the investment office of Manipal Group Chairman Ranjan Pai.





The Jhunjhunwala family, already a key shareholder, has also infused additional capital, the airline stated.





The infusion comes against the backdrop of widening losses. Akasa's standalone net loss rose 18.7 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 1,983 crore in 2024-2025, driven by higher employee, maintenance, airport and forex costs, according to people aware of the matter.





In FY24, its net loss had more than doubled to Rs 1,670 crore from ~Rs 744 crore a year earlier.





Vinay Dube, founder and CEO Akasa Air, on Tuesday said the fresh capital would allow the airline to scale sustainably while keeping customers and employees at the centre of its operations. He also thanked the Jhunjhunwala family for its continued belief in the airline, and the ministry of civil aviation for its support.





When asked about FY25 losses, an airline spokesperson had responded in June that the airline remains "net cash positive' at the operating level and that the losses are in line with its business plan for the foundational years.





-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

Akasa Air on Tuesday announced the completion of its strategic investment transactions, first unveiled in February this year, after receiving all regulatory approvals.