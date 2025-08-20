HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

8 Maoists carrying collective bounty of Rs 30 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
19:59
image
Eight Maoists, including two women, carrying cumulative rewards of Rs 30 lakh on their heads, surrendered before the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, the police said.

The Maoists turned themselves in, citing inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology. 

They said they were also impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive and the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he added.

The members of the banned Maoist organisation have been identified as Sukhlal Jurri, Hurra, alias Himanshu Midiyam, Raju Podiyam, alias Sunil Podiyam, Maniram Korram, Sukku Farsa, alias Nagesh, Ramu Ram Poyam, Kamla Gota and Deepa Punem.

Sukhlal was active as a Divisional Committee Member as well as a Maoist doctor, while Hurra belonged to Company Number 1 PPCM, the official said. 

Both carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

Podiyam was an Area Committee Member and deputy commander of the Local Organisation Squad. Sukku was a member of Company Number 1, while Poyam worked for the Bureau Supply team, he added.

Of the two women, Kamla was an ACM and Deepa was a party member of the Maoist outfit, he said.

Podiyam and Kamla carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each. 

The other four Maoists carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, the official said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sanjay Kumar of CSDS booked over posts on Maha polls
LIVE! Sanjay Kumar of CSDS booked over posts on Maha polls

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Three-year jail: LS passes Bill to ban online money games
Three-year jail: LS passes Bill to ban online money games

The Indian government has introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to ban online games played with money, aiming to curb addiction, money laundering, and financial fraud. The bill also targets advertisements and financial transactions related...

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km rage
India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km rage

India successfully test-fired the 'Agni 5' intermediate range ballistic missile, capable of reaching targets up to 5,000 km, validating its operational and technical parameters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV