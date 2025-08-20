HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
50 Delhi schools receive bomb threats today

Wed, 20 August 2025
09:51
File pic
Around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch a search operation, officials said. 

Police sources have said that around 50 schools have received bomb threats in the capital. These include Rahul Model School and Maxfort School in Dwarka and SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar. According to the Delhi Fire Services, information regarding bomb threats at two schools -- SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar -- was received at 7.40 am and 7.42 am, respectively. 

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately, officials said. The fresh threat comes just two days after 32 schools across the city received similar threats on August 18, which later turned out to be hoaxes. PTI

