HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

266 Gazans have died of malnutrition

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
15:32
Palestinians scramble to collect supplies. Reuters/Hatem Khaled
Palestinians scramble to collect supplies. Reuters/Hatem Khaled
Three Palestinians died in Gaza today due to famine and malnutrition, according to hospital records in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition to 266, including 112 children.

Since 2nd March 2025, Israeli forces have closed all crossings with the Gaza Strip, preventing the entry of most food and medical aid, which has led to the spread of famine in the territory. 

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) had warned that malnutrition among children under the age of five had doubled between March and June as a result of the continuing blockade.

The World Health Organisation confirmed that malnutrition rates in Gaza have reached alarming levels, noting that the deliberate blockade and delays in aid deliveries have cost many lives, with nearly one in five children under the age of five in Gaza City suffering from acute malnutrition. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Incessant rains batter Karnataka; flood threat looms
LIVE! Incessant rains batter Karnataka; flood threat looms

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house
Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house

'The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance'

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia
Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia

Russia has a "special mechanism" to confront any challenge arising out of the US slapping punitive measures against India for its procurement of Russian crude oil, Russian charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV