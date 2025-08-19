HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Would you walk in dirty Yamuna water like the Delhi CM?

Tue, 19 August 2025
14:57
The CM at the Yamuna Bazar area in Delhi
The CM at the Yamuna Bazar area in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday asserted that there is no flood-like situation in the city and that Yamuna water level will recede in a couple of days. 

Gupta inspected the low-lying areas around Yamuna Bazar, where water has entered homes. She waded through flooded streets and interacted with residents.

"We have requested them to shift to schools, where relief camps are set up and arrangements are made for food and medical relief. They said there is no electricity. So, we have made arrangements for floodlights powered by solar energy, so that there are no issues at night," Gupta told reporters. 

The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge reached 205.79 metres, just short of the 206-metre 'evacuation' level, at 8 am on Tuesday. It had touched 205.55 metres on Monday afternoon, breaching the 'danger' mark of 205.33 metres, and has been increasing since then. Gupta had on Monday assured that the national capital will not experience widespread flooding, that it was in a safe zone and any inundation will be restricted to the floodplains. 

After the inspection on Tuesday, she said, "The water is flowing ahead and not stagnating. The water level has risen but it will recede in a day or two. There is no flood-like situation in the national capital." Later, in an X post, the chief minister said she conducted an on-ground inspection of flood management and administrative preparedness, and also interacted with local residents to listen to their concerns. -- PTI

