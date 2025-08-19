Woman dies in landslide in Raigad

15:17

The low-lying Hindmata area in Parel, Mumbai, yesterday. Pic: Sahil Salvi





The deceased was identified as Vitha Motiram Gaikar. Murud tehsildar reached the spot along with the local disaster management team and started a rescue operation, the official said. The district administration has urged the residents of landslide-prone areas to take precautionary measures, he said. PTI

Amid heavy rains, a 75-year-old woman died after a landslide hit her house in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at Mithekhar village in Murud tehsil.