Woman dies in landslide in Raigad

Tue, 19 August 2025
The low-lying Hindmata area in Parel, Mumbai, yesterday. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Amid heavy rains, a 75-year-old woman died after a landslide hit her house in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at Mithekhar village in Murud tehsil. 

The deceased was identified as Vitha Motiram Gaikar. Murud tehsildar reached the spot along with the local disaster management team and started a rescue operation, the official said. The district administration has urged the residents of landslide-prone areas to take precautionary measures, he said. PTI

