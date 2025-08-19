HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Vote theft in more than 27 seats in 2023 MP assembly polls'

Tue, 19 August 2025
Congress leader Umang Singhar on Tuesday alleged "votes were stolen" in more than 27 seats in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was given "unethical benefit".

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly also claimed, through data-based graphics and figures, that lakhs of voters were added a few months before the elections and in segments where Congress candidates lost by a narrow margin, the elector increase was found to be much higher than the gap of defeat. 

"Vote theft took place in more than 27 assembly seats in the state and this was done to give unethical benefit to the BJP," he insisted. Madhya Pradesh has 230 assembly seats. -- PTI

