Veteran actor Achyut Potdar passes away

Tue, 19 August 2025
11:44
image
Actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his roles in TV shows and films like Bharat Ki Khoj, Pradhan Mantri, 3 Idiots, has died at a hospital in Mumbai. He was in his 90s. 

Achyut Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital around 4 pm. He was declared dead on Monday a source said. Potdar played supporting roles in many iconic films and TV shows Aandolan, Wagle Ki Duniya, Dabangg 2, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari. His brief appearance of a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots (2019), and his dialogue Kehna Kya Chahte Ho' became one of the fan favourite moments from the Aamir Khan-starrer movie and has been recreated in pop culture time and again through memes. Details regarding the cause behind his demise and last rites are yet to be known. PTI

