HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP to use AI for transparent, error-free welfare schemes

Tue, 19 August 2025
Share:
18:28
image
The Uttar Pradesh government is set to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make social welfare schemes more effective, transparent and free from irregularities, an official statement said. 

The Social Welfare Department is moving towards technologically strengthening the monitoring of key welfare schemes such as old age pension, family benefit, scholarships and mass marriages, the statement issued on Monday said. 

This initiative aims not only to ensure that benefits reach the rightful beneficiaries but also to make administrative processes faster, paperless and more accountable, it added. 

To eliminate any scope of irregularities, the department is considering the adoption of an AI-based monitoring system. 

Recently, a special workshop on the theme 'Use of AI in Social Welfare Schemes' was organised in the presence of Social Welfare Minister (Independent Charge) Asim Arun. 

With the help of AI, accuracy will be ensured in data verification, beneficiary identification and scheme implementation, the statement said, adding this will help curb malpractices and guarantee that benefits reach genuine beneficiaries on time. 

The department has already strengthened online monitoring to promote transparency and ease in schemes such as the Scholarship Scheme, National Family Benefit Scheme and Old Age Pension. 

In the scholarship scheme, students will no longer have to undergo repeated registrations, as a one-time registration number system has been introduced. 

This not only saves time but also ensures that eligible beneficiaries receive uninterrupted benefits. 

The integration of AI will further enhance accuracy, prevent fraudulent applications and deliver benefits swiftly, the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul Gandhi's jeep hits cop, ensures medical aid
LIVE! Rahul Gandhi's jeep hits cop, ensures medical aid

Mumbai: Rains cripple local services; commuters stranded
Mumbai: Rains cripple local services; commuters stranded

Local train services in Mumbai were severely disrupted due to heavy rains and track submergence, causing hardship for commuters. Central Railway suspended services on key lines, and long-distance trains were rescheduled or cancelled....

Heavy rain paralyses Mumbai; train services suspended
Heavy rain paralyses Mumbai; train services suspended

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services in Mumbai. Schools and colleges were closed due to a 'red alert' issued by the IMD.

China agrees to ease curbs on rare earth minerals to India
China agrees to ease curbs on rare earth minerals to India

China promised to address three key concerns of India, the sources said.

Decoding the Law: How Election Commissioners Can Be Removed
Decoding the Law: How Election Commissioners Can Be Removed

A look at the legal provisions governing the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) in India, amid threats from opposition parties.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV