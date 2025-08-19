UP to use AI for transparent, error-free welfare schemes

18:28





The Social Welfare Department is moving towards technologically strengthening the monitoring of key welfare schemes such as old age pension, family benefit, scholarships and mass marriages, the statement issued on Monday said.





This initiative aims not only to ensure that benefits reach the rightful beneficiaries but also to make administrative processes faster, paperless and more accountable, it added.





To eliminate any scope of irregularities, the department is considering the adoption of an AI-based monitoring system.





Recently, a special workshop on the theme 'Use of AI in Social Welfare Schemes' was organised in the presence of Social Welfare Minister (Independent Charge) Asim Arun.





With the help of AI, accuracy will be ensured in data verification, beneficiary identification and scheme implementation, the statement said, adding this will help curb malpractices and guarantee that benefits reach genuine beneficiaries on time.





The department has already strengthened online monitoring to promote transparency and ease in schemes such as the Scholarship Scheme, National Family Benefit Scheme and Old Age Pension.





In the scholarship scheme, students will no longer have to undergo repeated registrations, as a one-time registration number system has been introduced.





This not only saves time but also ensures that eligible beneficiaries receive uninterrupted benefits.





The integration of AI will further enhance accuracy, prevent fraudulent applications and deliver benefits swiftly, the statement said. -- PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make social welfare schemes more effective, transparent and free from irregularities, an official statement said.