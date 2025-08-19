HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP: 6 arrested in Meerut toll plaza assault on Army jawan

Tue, 19 August 2025
Share:
00:55
image
Six people have been arrested in Meerut following the assault of an Indian Army personnel at the Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A, officials said on Monday.

Meerut SP Rural, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said that the soldier identified as Kapil was returning after completing his leave and had a flight to catch.

"A person named Kapil is serving in the Indian Army. Yesterday, he was returning after completing his leave, and he had a flight to catch. There was a line of vehicles at the Bhuni Toll Plaza, and he spoke to the toll workers to pass through quickly," Mishra told ANI.

He added, "During this, an argument broke out, and the toll workers beat him up. Six people have been arrested in the case. One or two more individuals seen in the video will also be arrested soon."

Meerut locals staged a protest on the road demanding strict action against those responsible for assaulting the soldier.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India has stated that a Rs 20 lakh fine has been imposed on the toll collecting agency for the misbehaviour. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

What Arjun's Fiancee Told Sara Tendulkar
What Arjun's Fiancee Told Sara Tendulkar

'Stress less, enjoy more.'

Fatima Turns Into A Pahadi Ladki
Fatima Turns Into A Pahadi Ladki

Fatima Sana Shaikh has made a retreat into the mountains, and she's keeping us updated with pictures from her travels.

Nora Fatehi's Style? Always Bold, Never Boring!
Nora Fatehi's Style? Always Bold, Never Boring!

Nora brings unmatched glamour and charisma to every frame.

'India Will Boycott Pakistan Game'
'India Will Boycott Pakistan Game'

'Ye match bilkul nahi khelna chahiye, aur khelenge bhi nahi, ye main daave ke saath keh sakta hoon.'

Coolie: 'Something I Haven't Done Before'
Coolie: 'Something I Haven't Done Before'

'Playing a negative role was a positive experience for me, doing things I'd never do in real life.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV