UP: 6 arrested in Meerut toll plaza assault on Army jawan

Meerut SP Rural, Rakesh Kumar Mishra, said that the soldier identified as Kapil was returning after completing his leave and had a flight to catch.





"A person named Kapil is serving in the Indian Army. Yesterday, he was returning after completing his leave, and he had a flight to catch. There was a line of vehicles at the Bhuni Toll Plaza, and he spoke to the toll workers to pass through quickly," Mishra told ANI.





He added, "During this, an argument broke out, and the toll workers beat him up. Six people have been arrested in the case. One or two more individuals seen in the video will also be arrested soon."





Meerut locals staged a protest on the road demanding strict action against those responsible for assaulting the soldier.





Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India has stated that a Rs 20 lakh fine has been imposed on the toll collecting agency for the misbehaviour. -- ANI

