Stock markets rally for 4th day

Tue, 19 August 2025
16:03
Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty advanced on Tuesday, marking their fourth consecutive day of gains, mainly driven by Reliance Industries and Tata Motors. 

Rising for the fourth trading day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex edged higher by 370.64 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 81,644.39. During the day, it jumped 482.13 points or 0.59 per cent to 81,755.88. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 103.70 points or 0.42 per cent to 24,980.65. 

Optimism prevailed in the market, buoyed by plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali and easing geopolitical worries, analysts said. Among Sensex firms, Tata Motors rose the most by 3.5 per cent while Adani Ports gained 3.16 per cent. Reliance Industries rose by 2.82 per cent. Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Maruti were also among the gainers. -- PTI

