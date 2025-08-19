HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Security forces recover ammunition, warlike stores in Manipur

Tue, 19 August 2025
20:55
Indian Army troops of Spear Corps, in coordination with Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, recovered arms, ammunition, and warlike stores during intelligence-based joint operations in the hill and valley districts of Manipur.

According to a post on X by Spear Corps, the operations were conducted between August 11 and 17 across districts, including Jiribam, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East.

"Intelligence-based joint operations were launched between 11-17 Aug 25 by #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles formations under #SpearCorps, with #Manipur_Police in the hill and valley districts of #Manipur, namely Jiribam, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East. The coordinated operations have resulted in apprehension of 11 cadres, recovery of 11 IEDs, 39 weapons comprising automatics, rifles, pistols, improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and warlike stores," the post read.

"These coordinated efforts by #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in #Manipur," the post added.

Earlier, on August 11, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Thoubal Police Commandos, apprehended an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) [KCP (PWG)] from the general area of Tekcham Maning Leikai in Thoubal District of Manipur on 11 August 2025, a release said.  -- ANI

