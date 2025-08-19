SDRF rescues 300 people in Nanded

15:47

A man displaced by the floods puts his things at a higher place

Nanded, Maharashtra: Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile says, "Due to the heavy rainfall yesterday, 4 villages in Mukhed taluka faced difficulties. The SDRF team rescued 300 people, but unfortunately, 5-6 people died in Hasnad village. Their bodies were recovered today. The rain has reduced now, the water level is decreasing, and the situation is currently under control. However, the flow of the Painganga and Godavari rivers is still ongoing. We are keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure it remains under control."