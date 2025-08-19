HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SDRF rescues 300 people in Nanded

Tue, 19 August 2025
Share:
15:47
A man displaced by the floods puts his things at a higher place
A man displaced by the floods puts his things at a higher place
Nanded, Maharashtra: Nanded District Collector Rahul Kardile says, "Due to the heavy rainfall yesterday, 4 villages in Mukhed taluka faced difficulties. The SDRF team rescued 300 people, but unfortunately, 5-6 people died in Hasnad village. Their bodies were recovered today. The rain has reduced now, the water level is decreasing, and the situation is currently under control. However, the flow of the Painganga and Godavari rivers is still ongoing. We are keeping a close watch on the situation to ensure it remains under control."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 6 dead, hundreds displaced in rain battered Maharashtra
LIVE! 6 dead, hundreds displaced in rain battered Maharashtra

'Next 48 hours crucial': Rain batters several Maha districts
'Next 48 hours crucial': Rain batters several Maha districts

Heavy rains in Maharashtra have caused floods, road blockages, and widespread damage, resulting in casualties and displacement. The state government is monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts.

'Borders have been quiet': Chinese FM meets NSA Doval
'Borders have been quiet': Chinese FM meets NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval stated that India-China relations have shown an "upward trend" in the past nine months, with peace prevailing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This statement was made during talks with Chinese...

Heavy rain paralyses Mumbai; train services suspended
Heavy rain paralyses Mumbai; train services suspended

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services in Mumbai. Schools and colleges were closed due to a 'red alert' issued by the IMD.

Gill named vice-captain for Asia Cup; Bumrah included
Gill named vice-captain for Asia Cup; Bumrah included

Shubman Gill enjoyed a phenomenal run with the bat in England, piling up 754 runs at an average of 75.40 with four centuries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV