Rupee appreciated 40 paise to close at 86.99 against US dollar

Tue, 19 August 2025
19:40
The rupee appreciated 40 paise to close at 86.99 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by optimism over GST restructuring and positive domestic equity markets. 

Forex traders said rupee is expected to trade with a positive bias as easing worries over additional tariffs by the US boosted market sentiments after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.24 against the US dollar, touched an intraday low of 87.31 and a high of 86.92, and settled at 86.99 (provisional), registering a gain of 40 paise over its previous close. 

On Monday, the rupee appreciated 20 paise to close at 87.39 against the US dollar.

