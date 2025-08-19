Rain wreaks havoc in Jammu region, 2 washed away

00:10

Over a hundred people have been moved from the flood-hit areas to safer locations in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, officials said.





The downpour has disrupted daily life, with floodwaters entering homes and vehicular traffic disrupted.





Officials said that farmers have also reported extensive damage to land and crops.





In Rajouri district's Mubarakhpura village, Atif Shah (20) got swept away by strong currents while crossing a river. Authorities have launched a massive search operation, but he is still missing.





In another such incident, 8-year-old Asia Kouser got washed away in a nallah in the Bufliaz area of Poonch district and has not been traced yet, officials said.





"Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Poonch district, causing widespread disruption. Rivers and streams, including the Pulis river and the Betaar nallah, are in spate," an official said.





Three houses on the banks of the Betaar nallah got washed away, while flash floods also struck several parts of Poonch, damaging two houses and a school, the official said, adding another house was damaged in a landslide.





"While no loss of life has been reported, property damage is significant. Rescue teams are removing people from vulnerable areas. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the district administration have urged people to stay safe and avoid going near rivers and streams," another official said. -- PTI

