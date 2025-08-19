HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul Gandhi's jeep hits cop, ensures medical aid

Tue, 19 August 2025
19:17
A policeman was on Tuesday hit by the jeep in which Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders were travelling in Bihar's Nawada, prompting the Congress leader to make him sit in the vehicle and enquire about his well-being. 

As the police personnel was struck by the vehicle that was travelling at a very slow pace due to the crowds that had gathered for Gandhi's "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Nawada, people raised an alarm and picked him up. 

Sources said the police personnel had no serious injury and was up on his feet immediately. 

Gandhi asked people to make the police personnel sit in his jeep and then offered water to him. The policeman was seen sitting in Gandhi's jeep as the yatra moved forward. 

However, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Gandhi over the incident. 

"Voter Adhikar Yatra. Crush Janta Yatra. Rahul Gandhi's car crushed a police constable who was critically injured. Dynast did not even get down to check on him," he alleged in a post on X. 

On Tuesday, the yatra began from Wazirganj in Gaya and entered Nawada. It is scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1. -- PTI

