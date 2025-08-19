Radhakrishnan attends NDA parliamentary party meeting

10:13





Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday. With the BJP-led NDA enjoying a comfortable majority in the electoral college comprising MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan's win is a certainty amid indications from the opposition INDIA bloc that it will field its own candidate and force a contest. Radhakrishnan (67), a seasoned BJP leader, is currently the Maharashtra governor and hails from Tamil Nadu. PTI

The National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan was felicitated at a meeting of the ruling bloc's MPs here on Tuesday in the presence of their top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Union ministers.