Pvt chopper carrying 6 persons makes emergency landing near Pune due to fog

16:25

The chopper belonging to a city-based builder was flying to Mumbai when the pilots were forced to land it on a roadside near Saltar village in Mulshi tehsil around 3 pm, an official from Pune rural police said.





"As per the information received from the local people and the village Police Patil (a village-level law enforcement officer), the helicopter with two pilots and four passengers on board made an emergency landing due to fog. It took off again within 15 minutes," he said. No one was injured in the incident, the official added. PTI

