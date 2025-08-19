HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM will travel to China for SCO Summit

Tue, 19 August 2025
12:47
EAM Jaishankar with China FM Wang Yi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China to attend the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Tuesday during his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. 

In his televised opening remarks at a new edition of the Special Representatives' Dialogue on boundary question, Doval also highlighted the "new energy and momentum" in India-China ties as well as peace along the border. There has been peace and tranquillity along the border, Doval said, adding "the bilateral engagements between the two countries have been "more substantial" now. Our prime minister will be visiting China for the SCO summit and therefore, today's talks assume very special importance, he added. 

It is the first official confirmation of Modi's travel to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the summit on August 31 and September 1. Doval hoped that the 24th Special Representatives (SR) talks will be "successful". The Chinese foreign minister landed in Delhi on Monday primarily to hold the SR talks with Doval.

China promised to address three key concerns of India, the sources said.

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services in Mumbai. Schools and colleges were closed due to a 'red alert' issued by the IMD.

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Vikhroli reporting the highest downpour. The IMD reported significant rainfall in various areas of the city.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that it is imperative for the two sides to view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, and invest their valuable resources in development and revitalisation.

