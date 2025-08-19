HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM appeals for unanimous election of Radhakrishnan as veep

Tue, 19 August 2025
Share:
11:04
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to all parties, including the Opposition, for unanimous election of NDA's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, as he praised his life of public service at a meeting of the ruling alliance MPs.

Radhakrishnan was felicitated at the meeting of MPs in New Delhi by their top brass, including Prime Minister Modi and several BJP allies. Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on Wednesday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that Modi, in his address, appealed to various parties, especially the Opposition, to back Radhakrishnan to ensure that he is elected unanimously.

Modi introduced the Maharashtra governor, who is a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, to the NDA MPs, citing his long public life in which he served ably in different capacities. Rijiju said Radhakrishnan (67) has led a simple life away from any controversy or taint, stressing that his election as vice president will be a matter of delight for the entire country. 

With the BJP-led NDA enjoying a comfortable majority in the electoral college comprising MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Radhakrishnan's win is a certainty amid indications from the opposition INDIA bloc that it will field its own candidate and force a contest. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha rain mayhem: Man swept away; highways shut
LIVE! Maha rain mayhem: Man swept away; highways shut

No respite for Mumbaikars as rain fury continues; traffic hit
No respite for Mumbaikars as rain fury continues; traffic hit

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services in Mumbai. Schools and colleges were closed due to a 'red alert' issued by the IMD.

Mumbai receives over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours
Mumbai receives over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Vikhroli reporting the highest downpour. The IMD reported significant rainfall in various areas of the city.

Mumbai rain delays Asia Cup squad announcement
Mumbai rain delays Asia Cup squad announcement

The BCCI press conference scheduled at 1.30pm in Mumbai is 'expected to be delayed owing to weather disruptions'.

Modi's Diplomacy Needs To Get More Done
Modi's Diplomacy Needs To Get More Done

One must wonder whether Mr Modi's efforts to wine and dine the Big Two of today's world were seen as a sign of weakness rather than a proffered arm of friendship, points out R Jagannathan.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV