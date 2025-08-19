Parked passenger coach of IndiGo catches fire at Mumbai airport

22:52

A view of the Mumbai airport/File image





"One of our coaches caught fire while it was inactive for a few hours and parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai on August 19. The fire was immediately extinguished," the airline said in a statement.





It was a minor fire, IndiGo spokesperson said, adding it was investigating the incident to ascertain the cause. -- PTI

