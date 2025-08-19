HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai rains: Santacruz tops with 151 mm downpour in 6 hours

Tue, 19 August 2025
15:15
Waterlogged Veera Desai Road at Andheri yesterday. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Heavy rains pounded Mumbai on Tuesday, with Santacruz in the western suburbs recording the highest rainfall at 151.4 mm in just six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

Between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, Vikhroli received 141.5 mm rainfall, Juhu 110.5 mm, Byculla 92 mm, Bandra 89 mm and Colaba 29 mm, according to the IMD figures. Earlier, in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs recorded the highest downpour at 255.5 mm, while Santacruz logged 238.2 mm. 

But in the subsequent six-hour spell, Santacruz surpassed all other locations, the IMD said. The intense showers caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city, disrupting road and rail traffic and also affected flight services, officials said. PTI

