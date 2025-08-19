Mumbai rains: Local train services between CSMT and Thane resume after 8 hours

23:34





The services on the main line of the Central Railway between CSMT and Thane, suspended at 11.30 am, resumed when a train departed from CSMT at 7.28 pm, a railway spokesperson said.





The harbour line -- between CSMT and Mankhurd -- is still closed, he said. Earlier in the morning, the water rose up to eight inches above the tracks in Sion and Kurla sections, prompting the railway authorities to suspend train operations.





Some long distance trains were also rescheduled or cancelled. -- ANI

Local train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and Thane stations resumed on Tuesday evening, eight hours after torrential rains brought the city's lifeline to a halt.