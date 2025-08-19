Mumbai rain: No trains on Main and Harbour Line on CR

14:30





Heavy rains battered Mumbai for the second day on Tuesday, flooding streets and severely disrupting road traffic and local train services, considered as the city's lifeline, officials said. Nearly 350 persons from Kurla area were shifted to safer locations as the Mithi river, which runs through the city, swelled after torrential rains, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said.

The Central Railway announces that due to ongoing heavy showers, train services on Harbour line and Central line from CSMT to Thane have been suspended until further notice. "Passengers are advised to plan travel accordingly. For any emergency assistance, please dial 9136967378," CR posted on X.