Mumbai rain: No services on Harbour Line, Main Line hit

Tue, 19 August 2025
12:04
Dadar TT. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Central Railway suspends local train services on harbour line due to submergence of tracks; main line fast services also hit. 

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs reporting the highest downpour at 255.5 mm, the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory (representative of western suburbs) recorded 238.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) logged 110.4 mm rain, it said. Vikhroli reported the highest downpour at 255.5 mm, followed by Byculla at 241 mm, Juhu 221.5 mm and Bandra 211 mm, the IMD said.

