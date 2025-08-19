Mumbai rain: No services between Sion and Kurla

12:30

Dadar station on the WR this morning. Pic: Hemant Waje





It also suspended the services on its main line between Kurla and Sion stations as the rail tracks got waterlogged, they said.





A senior official of the Central Railway said the harbour line services were suspended between CSMT and Kurla from 11.20 am since the tracks were submerged under nearly 12 inches of water as the Mithi river located nearby swelled.





"Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice," Hiren Meena, divisonal railway manager of the Central Railway's Mumbai division, said in a post on X.





Earlier in the day, Meena appealed to people to step out only if necessary, in view of the heavy downpour in the city. "Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, train services on Central Railway Main Line and Harbour Line are running later than scheduled. Passengers are requested to step out only if necessary, the railway administration has warned," he said in a social media post. The suburban train services, including of the Western Railway, were delayed since morning due to the accumulation water on tracks at some locations following the incessant rains. PTI

