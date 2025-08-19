HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai rain fury: Roads submerged, traffic hit

Tue, 19 August 2025
08:57
A flooded Mumbai road. Photograph: Hemant Waje/Rediff.com
A flooded Mumbai road. Photograph: Hemant Waje/Rediff.com
Mumbai witnessed severe inundation in low-lying areas, delayed local train services and traffic snarls at various places on Tuesday morning as there was no respite from heavy rains in the metropolis and neighbouring areas.

Schools and colleges were shut in Mumbai in view of the relentless rains and the 'red alert' warning issued by the IMD, which forecast extremely heavy showers at isolated places here and neighbouring cities on Tuesday.

The Directorate of Higher Education has declared a holiday for all senior colleges in the Konkan region of Maharashtra in the wake of the heavy rainfall.

The order applies to colleges in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

A day after heavy showers battered Mumbai, its residents again faced the rain fury on Tuesday as various roads were submerged and traffic movement was disrupted since early morning.

Local train services were delayed and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus services were diverted at a few locations due to submerged roads, as per officials.

Several parts of the city, including Borivali, Andheri, Sion, Dadar and Chembur, witnessed intense downpour through the night and the rain continued in the morning as well, resulting in water-logging in low-lying areas, including Gandhi Market.
 
As per civic officials, the island city recorded more rain compared to suburbs between 5 am and 6 am on Tuesday. 

Mumbai Central, Parel, Grant Road, Malabar Hill, Dadar, Worli and some other areas recorded 40 mm to 65 mm rainfall in just one hour, leading to water-logging at many places.

Between 8 am on Monday and 6 am Tuesday, the island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 128.86 mm, 154.37 mm and 185.74 mm, respectively, a civic official said. -- PTI

