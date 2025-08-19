Mumbai rain fury: 350 people shifted as Mithi river swells

13:30

Waterlogging at Wadala in Mumbai





Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation and said the civic chief told him that the city received nearly 200 mm rainfall in just six hours.





The Mithi river in Mumbai has swelled after continuous heavy rain for the last few days and as a result, some areas along its banks witnessed water-logging, according to officials. A video of the Mithi river, possibly shot from a bridge near the Powai lake, showed the furious flow of the water.





The swelling of the Mithi river and high tide generally lead to waterlogging in the downstream thickly populated areas like Kurla and Sakinaka, besides railway tracks and areas near the Mumbai airport.





"In Mumbai, the rain continues unabated, with an average of more than 150 mm of rainfall recorded from 4 AM to 11 AM today. The suburbs have seen even higher amounts. The water level of the Mithi River has risen to 3.9 meters, and 350 residents from Kurla Krantinagar have been relocated to safer places," the CMO said in a post on X.





"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is continuously reviewing the situation, and the Municipal Commissioner is keeping a close watch on the circumstances," it added. Authorities have appealed to residents in vulnerable stretches near the Mithi river to remain alert and avoid venturing into the flooded zones.





"Due to the excessive rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have shifted some 300 persons to safer locations as a precautionary measure," Deputy CM Shinde told reporters. "Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) received heavy rainfall. I spoke to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarani who told me that in six hours, nearly 200 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. In 24 hours, the downpour was 300 mm. I came here to review the Mithi river's situation. Its bed has swollen and officials are working to ease the flow," he said. As many as 525 pumps, 10 mini pumping stations and six main pumping stations were operational to drain out the water, Shinde said. -- PTI

