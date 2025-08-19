HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai rain fury: 350 people shifted as Mithi river swells

Tue, 19 August 2025
Share:
13:30
Waterlogging at Wadala in Mumbai
Waterlogging at Wadala in Mumbai
Nearly 350 persons from Mumbai's Kurla area were shifted to safer locations as the Mithi river in the city swelled after torrential rains on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said. 

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the situation and said the civic chief told him that the city received nearly 200 mm rainfall in just six hours. 

The Mithi river in Mumbai has swelled after continuous heavy rain for the last few days and as a result, some areas along its banks witnessed water-logging, according to officials. A video of the Mithi river, possibly shot from a bridge near the Powai lake, showed the furious flow of the water.

The swelling of the Mithi river and high tide generally lead to waterlogging in the downstream thickly populated areas like Kurla and Sakinaka, besides railway tracks and areas near the Mumbai airport. 

"In Mumbai, the rain continues unabated, with an average of more than 150 mm of rainfall recorded from 4 AM to 11 AM today. The suburbs have seen even higher amounts. The water level of the Mithi River has risen to 3.9 meters, and 350 residents from Kurla Krantinagar have been relocated to safer places," the CMO said in a post on X. 

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is continuously reviewing the situation, and the Municipal Commissioner is keeping a close watch on the circumstances," it added. Authorities have appealed to residents in vulnerable stretches near the Mithi river to remain alert and avoid venturing into the flooded zones. 

"Due to the excessive rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have shifted some 300 persons to safer locations as a precautionary measure," Deputy CM Shinde told reporters. "Mumbai and MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) received heavy rainfall. I spoke to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarani who told me that in six hours, nearly 200 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. In 24 hours, the downpour was 300 mm. I came here to review the Mithi river's situation. Its bed has swollen and officials are working to ease the flow," he said. As many as 525 pumps, 10 mini pumping stations and six main pumping stations were operational to drain out the water, Shinde said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Flights diverted and delayed as rains batter Mumbai
LIVE! Flights diverted and delayed as rains batter Mumbai

Heavy rain paralyses Mumbai; train services suspended
Heavy rain paralyses Mumbai; train services suspended

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services in Mumbai. Schools and colleges were closed due to a 'red alert' issued by the IMD.

Mumbai rain fury: Mithi river swells, around 400 evacuated
Mumbai rain fury: Mithi river swells, around 400 evacuated

Nearly 350 people were evacuated from Mumbai's Kurla area after the Mithi river swelled due to heavy rains. Authorities are monitoring the situation and working to ease the flow of water.

Ex-SC judge will be INDIA bloc's VP candidate
Ex-SC judge will be INDIA bloc's VP candidate

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudhershan Reddy is the joint candidate of the Opposition parties for the Vice-Presidential polls, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced.

China agrees to ease curbs on rare earth minerals to India
China agrees to ease curbs on rare earth minerals to India

China promised to address three key concerns of India, the sources said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV