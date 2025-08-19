HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai Monorail train stuck due to power failure amid rain, passengers rescued

Tue, 19 August 2025
Share:
20:46
Passengers being rescued from the monorail in Mumbai on Tuesday/ANI on X
Passengers being rescued from the monorail in Mumbai on Tuesday/ANI on X
A Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai amid downpour on Tuesday evening with fire brigade and other agencies carrying out a rescue operation using cranes, officials said. 

The train, which runs on an elevated track, was stuck for at least one hour, they said. 

The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in a release. 

Three snorkel vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade have been deployed at the spot and the passengers will be rescued by cutting the window glass, officials said. 

Mumbai has been battered by rains for the last two days, throwing normal life in the metropolis out of gear. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Maybe Shreyas Isn't Liked As Someone Else Is'
'Maybe Shreyas Isn't Liked As Someone Else Is'

'I want to ask Agarkar how Iyer is not among the reserve players if he is such a strong contender.'

India-Pak Game: BCCI Blocks Agarkar's Reply
India-Pak Game: BCCI Blocks Agarkar's Reply

'Looking at this Asia Cup, there is a big game on the 14th, India versus Pakistan. With everything that has happened between the two countries over the last two months, how will you approach that game?', asked a reporter.

LIVE! SCO Summit: Modi, Xi may hold meeting in Tianjin
LIVE! SCO Summit: Modi, Xi may hold meeting in Tianjin

'Borders have been quiet': Chinese FM meets NSA Doval
'Borders have been quiet': Chinese FM meets NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval stated that India-China relations have shown an "upward trend" in the past nine months, with peace prevailing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This statement was made during talks with Chinese...

'If cops hadn't reached....': Jawan's mother on attack
'If cops hadn't reached....': Jawan's mother on attack

The family of an Army jawan, Kapil, recounts the brutal assault he endured at a toll plaza in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. They describe the attack and the injuries he sustained, while police investigate and make arrests.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV