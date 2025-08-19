HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Modi's degree: HC to pass order tomorrow on DU plea

Tue, 19 August 2025
21:55
The Delhi high court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on Delhi University's plea challenging a CIC order directing disclosure of information with respect to the bachelor's degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Justice Sachin Datta, who reserved the judgement on February 27, is scheduled to pass the order at around 2:30 pm. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for DU, argued the CIC order deserved to be set aside. 

Mehta, however, said the university had no objection to show its record to the court. 

The court had also reserved its judgement on other similar petitions as well. Following an RTI application by one Neeraj, the Central Information Commission on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 -- the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it. 

The high court stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017. -- PTI

