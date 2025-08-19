Man sentenced for racist death threat emails to British ex-PM Rishi Sunak

17:19

British ex-PM Rishi Sunak/File image





Liam Shaw from Birkenhead in Merseyside, north-west England, pleaded guilty to sending two threatening and offensive emails to the public parliamentary email address of Sunak, MP for Richmond and Northallerton in Yorkshire, the UK's Crown Prosecution Service said.





The emails were spotted by the British Indian leader's personal assistant and reported to the police.





"Liam Shaw took to his phone that night to send racist and threatening messages to a person in an extremely important public office, said Matthew Dixon, senior crown prosecutor at CPS Mersey Cheshire.





Racist abuse has no place, anywhere, in this day and age," he said.





The police traced the email, sent via a mobile phone, to Shaw's email address and to a hostel where he was staying in Birkenhead.





"He was arrested by police on September 3, 2024, and when the allegations were put to him, he claimed, I don't even remember sending an email. I was probably drunk. He was then taken to a police station in Liverpool and interviewed, but remained silent throughout," according to the CPS, which went on to charge him with two counts of sending by a public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message.





Last month, when Shaw appeared before Liverpool Magistrates' Court to face those charges, he pleaded guilty to both counts. -- PTI

